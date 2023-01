Suns coach Monty Williams said Paul (hip) is day-to-day moving forward, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Paul exited Friday's game versus the Heat early due to right hip soreness. The veteran point guard is likely questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cavaliers. If Paul can't suit up, Landry Shamet and Damion Lee should see extended minutes with Cameron Payne (foot) out for at least two weeks.