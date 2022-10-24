Paul contributed seven points (3-11 FG, 1-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 112-95 victory over the Clippers.

Paul's 5.33 AST:TO ratio is characteristically stellar, but his scoring has seen a sharp decline. Paul launched eight three-point attempts yesterday -- a quantity he hadn't hit since last November. Alas, he struggled, and he is 1-of-11 from beyond the arc through three games. Offensive firepower will be needed for a duel against Golden State on Tuesday.