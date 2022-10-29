Paul ended with seven points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 124-111 victory over the Pelicans.

Paul's supplementary stats -- averages of 10.0 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals -- are great, but his scoring is way down. He's taking just 9.0 shots per game compared to last year's mark of 11.3, and the point guard is shooting only 33.3 percent from the field. The efficiency will increase, but fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if the volume decreases for a third straight season.