Paul contributed 12 points (3-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 113-110 loss to the Wizards.

Paul's 11 assists resulted. in his fifth double-double of the season, a total that would be much higher had he not missed 14 games. Without Devin Booker(groin), the Suns are lacking their leading scorer, and Paul has picked up the slack for the most part, although his scoring numbers have taken some twists and turns in the scenario. His recent 28-point showing against the Lakers two games ago was an example of his upside with Booker out.