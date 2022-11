Paul (heel) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Paul was forced to leave Monday's contest due to a right heel issue, but he downplayed the injury following the game and has a chance to suit up Wednesday. However, if he's sidelined, Cameron Payne would likely enter the starting lineup, while Damion Lee, Duane Washington and Landry Shamet would be candidates for increased roles off the bench.