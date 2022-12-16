Paul produced 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, 13 assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes during Thursday's 111-95 victory over the Clippers.

Paul handed out a game-high 13 assists, falling two short of his season-high mark set all the way back on October 30. Since returning from injury, Paul has been a bit up and down, although he has now scored in double-digits in two consecutive games. He is certainly transitioning into being more of a pass-first point guard, something that has always appeared to be a priority when compared to scoring. While he is likely to take a bit of a hit when it comes to per-game value this season, he should still be a steady top-50 player ROS, barring injuries of course.