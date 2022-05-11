Paul recorded 7 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3PT), 10 assists, two rebounds and one steal during Tuesday's 110-80 win over Dallas.

Paul has been quiet in the scoring column since his 28-point outburst in Game 2, but he's still found his teammates for easy looks. The 12-time All-Star will try to reach the third Western Conference Finals appearance of his illustrious career.