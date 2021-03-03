Paul finished Tuesday's 114-104 win over the Lakers with eight points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists and five rebounds over 33 minutes.
Paul didn't contribute much in the way of scoring, but he was still a big factor on offense by producing as a distributor. Tuesday's effort was his fourth straight game with double-digit assists, and his 9.0 dimes per game this season ranks fourth in the NBA.
