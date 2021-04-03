Paul tallied 17 points (8-8 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds and three steals across 22 minutes in a 140-103 victory over the Thunder on Friday.

Devin Booker (32 points) was the scoring leader for Phoenix in the contest, but Paul posted the best overall stat line, going perfect from the field and needing only 22 minutes to post 17 points. He also dished 12 dimes en route to his second straight double-double and 14th overall this season. Paul has been a major factor in the Suns' ascension this season -- the franchise sits in second place in the Western Conference with a 34-14 record after going 34-39 last season.