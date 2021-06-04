Paul (shoulder) totaled eight points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 12 assists and two rebounds across 29 minutes in Thursday's 113-110 win in Game 6 of the first-round playoff series versus the Lakers.

Paul didn't do much scoring in the contest, leaving that responsibility to backcourt mate Devin Booker, who poured in 47 points. The veteran point guard instead took over as a distributor, notching a series-high 12 assists and committing only one turnover. Paul played much of the series while nursing a shoulder injury, but he still managed to average 9.2 points, 7.7 dimes and 3.5 boards overall. He'll try to lead the Suns to another series victory against the Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals.