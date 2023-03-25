Paul accumulated 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and 13 assists across 32 minutes during Friday's 135-127 loss to the Kings.

Although Paul no longer holds the lead as the NBA's assist leader, he averages a blistering 9.1 dimes per game, and results similar to Friday will continue to drive that average higher. His ball distribution numbers will likely see a noticeable spike in the coming week, when it's likely that Kevin Durant (ankle) will rejoin the starting lineup. When Durant played with the Suns for three games back in March, Paul averaged 8.0 points, 9.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds over that span.