Paul recorded 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 15 assists, six rebounds and one steal Sunday in a 118-99 win at Minnesota.

Paul has recorded 15 assists in back-to-back games now. He will finish February with five double-doubles (three on the road) across 14 games. Though he posted under an average of 10.0 field-goal attempts, Paul also averaged 13.8 assists across Phoenix's past four away games.