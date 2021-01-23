Paul posted 11 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, 15 assists and a steal across 39 minutes in Friday's overtime loss against the Nuggets.

Paul's shot wasn't falling in this game, but he did an excellent job as a distributor and ended with a season-high mark for assists. Paul has dished out 10 or more dimes five times already and, while he's not in his prime years anymore, he is still a very serviceable option across all formats. He has scored in double digits in 10 straight games while also averaging 8.4 assists per contest in that span.