Paul amassed 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, 16 assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Saturday's 128-119 loss to Sacramento.

Although the Suns couldn't piece together a win, it was business as usual for Paul, who got back to a double-digit assist total after missing that milestone for two straight games. Superlative assist totals keep Paul's stat line afloat, but if the veteran hurls up fewer than 10 shots, the final result can be a disappointment. Paul made 13 shot attempts in Thursday's loss with a conversion rate of 46.1 percent, thus increasing Paul's efficacy as a fantasy target.