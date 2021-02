Paul posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 19 assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block across 31 minutes in Friday's win over the Pelicans.

Paul recorded his ninth game with double-digit assists this season, but he pulverized his previous season-best mark of 15 dimes -- established in a 130-126 loss against the Nuggets on Jan. 22. Paul ended just two assists shy of matching up his career-best mark of 21 assists back in the 2006-07 season.