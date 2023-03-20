Paul notched 14 points (5-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, 13 assists, one block and three steals across 33 minutes during Sunday's 124-120 loss to the Thunder.

This was the 16th double-double of the season for the veteran point guard. Paul has scored in double digits in eight straight games, helping to cover for the latest Kevin Durant (ankle) absence, and over that stretch he's averaging 13.5 points, 10.1 assists, 4.9 boards, 2.0 steals and 1.6 threes.