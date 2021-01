Paul scored 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 11 assists, five rebounds and a steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 128-107 loss to the Wizards.

It's the veteran point guard's second straight double-double and third of the season. Paul appears to have settled in with his new teammates, scoring in double digits in seven straight games and averaging 14.1 points, 8.3 assists and 5.1 boards over that stretch.