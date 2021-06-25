Paul contributed 15 points (5-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 assists, three steals and two rebounds across 39 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Clippers.

Paul finally returned for Game 3 of the series and while his numbers looked good on the surface -- he delivered double-digit assists for the fourth time over his last six games and has three double-doubles in that stretch -- his shot was a bit off and the Suns didn't look like the same team that won the first two games of the series. Paul's performance wasn't an off night by any means, though, and he's expected to remain as the starting floor general going forward since he doesn't have any minute-related restrictions following his two-game absence due to COVID-19.