Paul totaled 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 assists and eight rebounds in a 120-111 win over Philadelphia on Saturday. Paul also notched a steal and a blocked shot in the victory

Paul registered his seventh double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 dimes, falling just two boards short of a triple-double. The veteran point guard hasn't missed a beat in his first season with the Suns, posting per-game averages of 16.9 points, 8.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds. Phoenix currently sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with a 16-9 record, so Paul figures to see plenty of playing time down the stretch as long as the Suns remain in contention for a playoff spot.