Paul posted 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-7 FT) and 14 assists in Wednesday's win over Chicago.

The veteran posted his first double-double since March 21 and had his highest single-game assists total since Feb. 28. Over his last five games, Paul has averaged 17.8 points on 47.1 percent shooting, while adding 7.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals.