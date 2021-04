Paul tallied 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 11assists, three rebounds and three steals across 30 minutes in Friday's 122-114 win over the Kings.

Thursday marked Pau's second double- doubt over the past week. If he had scored just one more point against Houston, he would have increased that double-double number to three. Paul's numbers have been solid, but his shot volume has suffered of late.