Paul, who left Monday's loss to Philadelphia in the second quarter due to right heel soreness, said after the game that he wasn't concerned about the injury being a long-term issue, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Paul came up hobbling after trying to get around a Paul Reed screen in the second quarter and was immediately subbed out. Per Bontemps, the veteran point guard didn't have any wrap or cover on his right foot after the game, which is another sign the heel issue is minor. Regardless, the Suns are off to a hot start and may elect to keep Paul sidelined for a game or two to prevent a more significant injury. Paul can likely be considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota, though more information will be available when Phoenix releases its official injury report.