Paul supplied six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 121-110 victory over the Lakers.

Paul still holds a slim lead in the assist category, averaging 10.7 assists per game. That's 0.6 assists more than James Harden, who trails him as second-best in the league. The veteran point guard tends to show some of his best stuff in the playoffs, so expect him to keep rolling as the Suns make a run for the Finals.