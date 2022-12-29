Paul supplied 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 127-102 loss to the Wizards.

The Phoenix backcourt is getting thin with Devin Booker (groin) out for at least the next four weeks, but Paul did what he could to hold things together. In 11 games since returning to a full workload following his recovery from a heel injury, the veteran point guard is averaging 16.4 points, 8.8 assists, 4.2 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.4 steals, but the Suns might need Paul to take on more of the scoring load while Booker is sidelined.