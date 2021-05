Paul had 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 assists and six rebounds in Friday's win over the Knicks.

Paul and the Suns were able to bounce back from Wednesday's ugly loss to Atlanta, as they used a 38-point fourth quarter to pull away in what was otherwise a close game throughout. Paul notched his third double-double in the last four games and his 11th since the All-Star break.