Paul produced 19 points (-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists and five rebounds in Thursday's 127-121 win over the Trail Blazers.

Thursday's win was all Devin Booker, which hasn't been the Suns' usual story so far this season. More often than not, Phoenix's fortunes have relied on Paul's superlative play, but the wind is building in Booker's sails. The duo's overall success is critical to their postseason outlook, and Paul's veteran presence will go a long way toward taking the team to the next level.