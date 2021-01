Paul scored 11 points (4-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with four rebounds, eight assists and three turnovers in 30 minutes of Thursday's 106-95 win over Utah.

Paul had a rough night shooting the rock, but his eight assists led Phoenix in the win. Distributing the ball seems to be Paul's main job with his new team, as his assist totals have been strong, but his scoring has been lackluster thus far.