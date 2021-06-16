Paul entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols Wednesday and will be sidelined for an indefinite period of time, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Suns have already booked their ticket to the Western Conference Finals by sweeping the Nuggets, but Paul's status for Phoenix's upcoming series with either the Clippers or Jazz is now up in the air after he was placed in the health and safety protocol. Charania didn't specify whether Paul tested positive for the virus or was deemed a close contact of an infected persons or persons, which would influence the timeline for his return. Additionally, if he has tested positive, Paul could be in store for a shorter isolation period if he's already been vaccinated. The NBA has yet to release a schedule for the Western Conference Finals, but a potential Game 7 in the semifinals series between the Clippers and Jazz would be played Sunday.