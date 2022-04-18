Paul logged 30 points (12-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, one block and three steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 110-99 victory over New Orleans.

The Suns controlled the game from the opening tip, but the Pelicans mounted a late rally to cut the lead to single-digits in the fourth quarter. That was before Paul led a furious run to slam the door shut, scoring 17 points in a five-minute stretch to fend off New Orleans and put the game away for good. The 37-year-old continued his late-career renaissance, becoming the oldest player in league history to record at least 30 points and 10 assists in a playoff game. His ultra-efficient night from the floor contributed to an overall 53.8 percent shooting effort by the Suns, who got 25 points from Devin Booker and 21 from Deandre Ayton.