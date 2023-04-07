Paul posted 25 points (9-15 FG, 7-12 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 119-115 victory over Denver.

Paul connected on a regular season career-high seven three-pointers, helping the Suns to a narrow victory over an understrength Nuggets outfit. The Suns have a number of options when it comes to being able to handle the ball, meaning Paul is having to become used to spending more time off the ball. If he can continue to shoot the ball well from the perimeter, it certainly gives the team a different look as they head into what should be an exciting playoffs.