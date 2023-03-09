Paul closed with 18 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and four steals in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 132-101 win over Oklahoma City.

Paul enjoyed a magnificent night across the board, delivering the goods in the assists and steals categories as per usual but finally pairing the production in those two areas with the efficient scoring that's largely been missing from his game thus far in 2022-23. The future Hall of Fame point guard had been limited to 8.0 points per game on 36 percent shooting from the field over his prior three contests and is converting at a 43 percent rate for the season, more than six percentage points below his mark from the 2021-22 season.