Paul registered 32 points (12-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Thunder.

Paul has surpassed the 20-point mark four times this season, and two of those games have come over his last two appearances -- his bigger role on offense can be a direct consequence of the fact that Devin Booker (hamstring) remains out. The veteran floor general might not be able to keep this pace up for a prolonged stretch, but he has been thriving of late and has dished out double-digit assists in four of his last seven contests as well. He is averaging 17.4 points and 9.3 assists per tilt over that seven-game stretch.