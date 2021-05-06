Paul totaled nine points (3-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 135-103 loss to the Hawks.

Coming off a stellar performance against the Cavs, Paul, much like the rest of his team, looked disinterested as they were no match for the Hawks. The veteran has been able to put together another fantastic season and so he obviously gets a pass here. Given what we know about his resilience and drive to perform, GMs should expect a bounce-back performance against the Knicks on Friday.