Paul registered 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes Friday in the win over the Raptors.

Paul has been a great distributor post All-Star break. He's dished out five or more dimes in each of the nine contests including hitting double figures twice. His defense has also been on point as he has collected steals in seven games. Since the break, Paul is averaging 15.9 points, 8.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.