Paul scored 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt) while adding nine assists and seven rebounds in 38 minutes during Friday's 110-105 overtime loss to the Pistons.

The veteran point guard came fairly close to his 16th career triple-double and first in a Suns uniform, but even the extra minutes in OT couldn't get him there. Paul still hasn't quite been able to find his groove with Phoenix, averaging 14.0 points, 7.4 assists and 5.8 boards over the last five games, but at 35 years old that kind of production might be his new baseline.