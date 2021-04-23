Paul totaled 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 38 minutes of Thursday's 99-86 loss to the Celtics.

Paul has been on fire over his last three games, hitting the 20-point mark and shooting 50 percent or better in all three contests. During that span, he's also added 9.7 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals all while playing 34 or more minutes showing that his age has not slowed him down. Up next for Paul and the Suns is a matchup against the Nets.