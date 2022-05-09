Paul registered five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 23 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 111-101 loss to Dallas.

Paul dealt with foul trouble for the entire contest and was unable to make a positive impact on Game 4. The veteran point guard struggled during both matchups in Dallas and will look to bounce back when the series shifts back to Phoenix on Tuesday.