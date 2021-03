Paul posted 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and four steals across 31 minutes in Thursday's 123-119 loss to the Timberwolves.

Like Devin Booker, Paul turned in an excellent game, but the team couldn't gel enough defensively to stop the onslaught from Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. Overall, Paul delivered one of his more balanced games, combining effective shooting with superlative numbers in the secondary categories.