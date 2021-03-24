Paul collected eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine assists, three rebounds and one steal in a 110-100 victory over Miami on Tuesday.

Paul had attempted double-digit shot totals in each of his first six games since the All-Star break but only attempted seven in his 27 minutes of action Tuesday. Despite the less aggressive approach on offense, the guard still had a positive impact on the game by recording a game-high nine assists. In his first season with the Suns, Paul is averaging 15.7 points, 8.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.