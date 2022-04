Paul put up 28 points (10-18 FG, 1-6 3PT, 7-8 FT), 14 assists, four rebounds and one steal in Friday's 114-111 win over New Orleans.

Paul dished 14 assists for the second straight game and scored 19 of his 28 points in the fourth to give Phoenix a crucial road win. The 12-time All-Star is averaging 25.0 points, 12.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals per contest through the first three games of the series.