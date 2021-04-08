Paul finished Wednesday's 117-114 overtime win over the Jazz with 29 points (12-24 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists and four rebounds across 43 minutes.

Paul was fantastic in the overtime win, finishing with his highest point total since Feb. 16 and falling one dime shy of a fourth straight double-double. His impact on the Suns this season is reflected in the team's climb up the Western Conference standings -- after finishing out of the playoff picture last season, Phoenix currently holds the second spot in the conference. Over his past four games, Paul is posting per-game averages of 21.0 points and 11.5 assists.