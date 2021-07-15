Paul finished Wednesday's Game 4 loss to the Bucks with just 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven assists and four rebounds in 37 minutes.

The Bucks were able to completely take Paul out of the game, limiting him to only 13 field-goal attempts without a single trip to the free-throw line. The veteran guard committed five turnovers, the final of which essentially sealed the game for Milwaukee. With under 35 seconds to play, Paul attempted to drive to the rim but fell over and lost control of the ball, which ended up in the hands of Jrue Holiday, who pushed it ahead to Khris Middleton for a layup that put the Bucks up by four with 27.2 seconds remaining. It was certainly a night to forget for Paul, who's quietly averaging 5.3 turnovers per game in the Finals, but he'll have a chance to bounce back at home when the series shifts back to Phoenix on Saturday night. Prior to Wednesday, Paul had averaged 24.7 points, 8.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds through the first three games.