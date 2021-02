Paul (hamstring) is starting Wednesday's game versus Milwaukee, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The 35-year-old sat out Monday's matchup with the Cavaliers due to hamstring soreness, but he'll be back on the court Wednesday. Paul averaged 21.6 points, 7.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 32.2 minutes over the five games prior to Monday's absence.