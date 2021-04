Paul scored 19 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and four steals in a 133-130 victory over the Rockets on Monday.

Paul picked up his third consecutive double-double while also matching a season-high steals total. The guard has been racking up the steals over his last 13 contests, averaging 2.3 per game. Over that stretch, Paul is also averaging 15.9 points, 8.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.