Paul finished Wednesday's Game 2 against the Nuggets with 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 assists and five boards in 31 minutes.

As was the case in Game 1, the Suns took control just before halftime and turned the game into a full-on rout by the end of the third quarter. Paul was again the engine of Phoenix's attack, setting up shooters for open looks on a night when the Suns drained 18-fo-38 three-point attempts as a team. Dating back to Game 6 against the Lakers, Paul has now racked up three consecutive games with double-digit assists.