Paul registered 10 points (3-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound and 15 assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 124-109 victory over the Rockets.

Paul had another subpar scoring performance, but as long as he keeps distributing the ball as he's done it so far, he won't need to score too many points to remain relevant in most fantasy formats. The veteran point guard has dished out at least nine assists in each of his six appearances, he's recorded double-digit dimes three times already, and in a surprising stat, he's averaging 5.9 assists per turnover thus far.