Paul had eight points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 106-102 win over the Mavericks.

Paul was surprisingly cold on the court, playing his first eight minutes without recording any points or assists. He recovered somewhat but did not do nearly enough to log a performance expected from his skill set. Paul will look to have a better performance in Saturday's game at Sacramento.