Paul recorded 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3PT, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and 10 assists in 33 minutes in the 125-117 win over Indiana on Saturday.

Paul has been a welcomed addition to the Phoenix squad and was a star once again in the win Saturday. The guard posted a double-double and with that set a season-high in assists. Paul has taken over a majority of the scoring for the Suns and is a main piece of their offense moving forward.