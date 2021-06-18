Paul (COVID-19) has not re-joined the team as of Friday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

This is essentially an update to clarify that there is no update, and it remains unclear when exactly Paul might be available to play. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski displayed some optimism on the show Get Up when he noted that there would be a chance Paul misses just one game of the Western Conference Finals. That scenario would be made more likely if Friday's game between the Jazz and Clippers results in a Utah win, forcing a Game 7 and pushing back the start of the next round.