Paul was traded to the Suns on Monday in exchange for Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a 2022 first-round pick, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Paul-to-the-Suns rumors began heating up last week, and the two sides wasted little time striking a deal after the NBA's negotiation window opened Monday morning. For the Suns, adding Paul is a significant upgrade over Rubio, and pairing the veteran with Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton could position Phoenix for a playoff run in 2020-21. Paul is coming off of a terrific season in Oklahoma City, where he appeared in 70 games and averaged 17.6 points, 6.7 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals en route to an All-NBA Second Team selection.